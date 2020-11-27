Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Details "Rough" Coronavirus Battle Amid the Holidays

Related : Coronavirus Survivor Details COVID-19 Experience

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is counting down the days until he can hug wife Lauren Burnham and their daughter, Alessi, again.

On Thanksgiving, the former Bachelor revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus about ten days ago. He shared, "Many of you have been wondering why we haven't done Bachelor Brunch, why we've been so absent on social media and why I'm sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It's cause I actually tested positive for COVID."

"It's been rough. I gotta say it's not been easy being separated," Arie shared, "I've been on the other side of the house; Lauren has been really sweet, she's keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it."

The next day, the 39-year-old revealed he was going to get tested a second time to see if the virus has left his system. On his Instagram Story, he shared a video of the queue for a rapid testing center, describing the wait as "insane."