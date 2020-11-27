Chrissy Teigen Reflects on "Brutal, Exhausting, Sad" 2 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Related : Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Friends' Touching Gift

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on what she describes as a "brutal, exhausting, sad" two months following the loss of her son, Jack.

The day after Thanksgiving the Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her physical and mental health. She wrote, "when I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits."

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off."

She concluded, "anyhow the point is, f--ck, I think it's happening."