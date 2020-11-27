Chrissy Teigen Reflects on "Brutal, Exhausting, Sad" 2 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on what she describes as a "brutal, exhausting, sad" two months following the loss of her son, Jack.
The day after Thanksgiving the Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her physical and mental health. She wrote, "when I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits."
"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off."
She concluded, "anyhow the point is, f--ck, I think it's happening."
Chrissy is one of the many moms who are opening up about their recent pregnancy loss in the hopes of showing other parents that they're not alone in their grief.
Meghan Markle published an essay to the New York Times this week, revealing that she too experienced a miscarriage this July. She wrote, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."
While thousands rallied around the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry, there was one keyboard warrior who criticized the duchess for writing "a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself." Upon seeing this comment on social media, Chrissy came to Meghan's defense, telling the person who made the remark, "Award for today's absolute piece of s--t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s--t."
Chrissy's clapback was one of her few tweets from recent weeks. The 34-year-old shared on Twitter that she was limiting her time on social media because of her mental health. "I'm not tweeting much because I'm honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I'll be fixed soon." She tweeted, "they'll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"