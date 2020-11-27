Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Poke Fun at Their Loves in Hilarious TikTok Video

Related : Kendall & Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got real about everything from their love lives to their drunken personas in a hilarious TikTok uploaded on Thanksgiving.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the equally funny and brutally honest video, in which she and sister Kendall could be seen repeatedly walking toward the camera as two options appeared on the screen, and depending on where they fall, turning left or right to make their pick. Up first was "Supermodel" or "Instagram Model," and while it was no surprise to see Kendall showing off her catwalk strut and designating herself a supermodel, Kylie also opted to put herself in the supermodel category. That is, until Kendall put her in her place and pushed her to the right under "Instagram Model."

"i'm still a supermodel on the inside," Kylie captioned the LOL-worthy video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemed to agree with each other's decisions throughout the rest of the TikTok, with Kylie claiming to be her mom Kris Jenner's favorite and Kendall claiming to be Caitlyn Jenner's favorite, in addition to Kylie being "high maintenance" versus "low maintenance" Kendall.