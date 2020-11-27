Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Poke Fun at Their Loves in Hilarious TikTok Video

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got real about everything from their love lives to their drunken personas in a hilarious TikTok uploaded on Thanksgiving.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the equally funny and brutally honest video, in which she and sister Kendall could be seen repeatedly walking toward the camera as two options appeared on the screen, and depending on where they fall, turning left or right to make their pick. Up first was "Supermodel" or "Instagram Model," and while it was no surprise to see Kendall showing off her catwalk strut and designating herself a supermodel, Kylie also opted to put herself in the supermodel category. That is, until Kendall put her in her place and pushed her to the right under "Instagram Model."
"i'm still a supermodel on the inside," Kylie captioned the LOL-worthy video.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemed to agree with each other's decisions throughout the rest of the TikTok, with Kylie claiming to be her mom Kris Jenner's favorite and Kendall claiming to be Caitlyn Jenner's favorite, in addition to Kylie being "high maintenance" versus "low maintenance" Kendall.
In what's perhaps the most revealing category, Kendall and Kylie had to choose between "rappers" and "hoopers." Both sisters shyly covered their faces while making their picks: Kylie, who previously dated Tyga and shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, claimed "rappers," while Kendall, who's been linked to NBA players like Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, chose "hoopers."
@kyliejenner
i’m still a supermodel on the inside? original sound - Alexandra Karadimas
Other categories included "Going Out" and "Staying In" along with "Sloppy Drunk" and "Funny Drunk." The pair initially agreed on staying in, but Kylie ended up sneaking over to the "going out" option.
Then, Kendall had to once again keep her baby sis honest, playfully pulling her to the "sloppy" side even though Kylie insisted she belonged under "funny."
The TikTok was all in good fun, and even Kim Kardashian found it amusing. She shared the video on Twitter, writing, "They're so cute!"
Honestly, we're just thankful the duo is on good terms again. As KUWTK fans may recall, Kendall and Kylie got into a shocking fight in Palm Springs and didn't talk for more than a month after.