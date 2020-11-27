Kendall Jenner Offers Advice to Those Struggling With Their Mental Health on Thanksgiving

Yes, even Kendall Jenner has her good days and bad days.
As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, many Americans may be feeling a variety of emotions. As it turns out, one Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can relate.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, the 25-year-old took to Twitter with some words of wisdom she's learned from experience.
"In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental," she wrote to her 30 million followers. "What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love."
Kendall immediately received support from her fans and followers. She replied to one writing, "I am grateful to have you!" The supermodel added to another user, "Your support means the world."
So how is Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian—Jenner crew celebrating the holiday?
Based off of social media, it appears the model was able to join Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other family members for a dinner celebration.
In photos shared on Instagram Stories, fans got a sneak peek at a festive dinner table as well as a honey bar complete with cheese, crackers and you guessed it—honey!
This isn't the first time Kendall has spoken out about mental health. During an appearance on Good Morning America in May 2020, the E! star revealed she once suffered a panic attack.
"I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,'" she shared. "And she of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."
In a separate candid video, Kendall revealed how the coronavirus pandemic affected her anxiety. She shared, "For me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I'm really off and on."
As for why she's public about her struggles? It's simple: She just wants people to know you're not alone.
As Kendall explained, "It is important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope."