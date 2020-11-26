Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysPhotosVideos

Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy After Welcoming Son Kingston

Billie Lourd revealed she gave birth to her first child Kingston with fiancé Austen Rydell in September, after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret.

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, Billie Lourd is sharing photos from that special time in her life with fans. 

On Nov. 26, the Booksmart actress posted a slideshow of throwback photos to Instagram, which included several snaps from her pregnancy with son Kingston. One photo shows Billie wearing a crown at what appears to be her baby shower, while another picture shows the American Horror Story alum surrounded by friends with her pregnant belly visible. A third photo shows a very pregnant Billie snuggled up to fiancé Austen Rydell. 

Billie announced she had given birth to Kingston in September, despite never revealing to fans that she was pregnant in the first place. 

The Scream Queens star captioned an Instagram pic of her son's tiny feet, "Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," revealing that she had honored her late mom Carrie Fisher in his name. 

Billie and Austen got engaged in 2018 after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance. 

The producer revealed he had popped the question to Billie on Instagram in June. 

He shared in the caption of the couple kissing at Coachella, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"

Prior to honoring Billie's mom Carrie by giving Kingston her last name, the couple took a trip to see the Northern Lights as a way to pay tribute to the Star Wars actress, who died in December 2016. 

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the Northern Lights, but I never got to see them with her," Billie wrote on Instagram in December 2017, one year after Carrie's death. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

