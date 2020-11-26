Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy After Welcoming Son Kingston

Related : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, Billie Lourd is sharing photos from that special time in her life with fans.

On Nov. 26, the Booksmart actress posted a slideshow of throwback photos to Instagram, which included several snaps from her pregnancy with son Kingston. One photo shows Billie wearing a crown at what appears to be her baby shower, while another picture shows the American Horror Story alum surrounded by friends with her pregnant belly visible. A third photo shows a very pregnant Billie snuggled up to fiancé Austen Rydell.

Billie announced she had given birth to Kingston in September, despite never revealing to fans that she was pregnant in the first place.

The Scream Queens star captioned an Instagram pic of her son's tiny feet, "Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," revealing that she had honored her late mom Carrie Fisher in his name.

Billie and Austen got engaged in 2018 after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance.