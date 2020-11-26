See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As always, the 94th annual parade aired on NBC on Turkey Day, with Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker breaking it all down for us at home. The main difference in 2020? This year, the floats and performers were filmed for a TV-only event, without bundled up New Yorkers watching in the streets, in order to follow safety guidelines.
Country icon (and COVID vaccine hero) Dolly Parton is partnering with Cracker Barrel at the parade to sing her rendition of "A Holly Jolly Christmas," following the debut of her Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, on Sunday.
Dolly will be joined by a longtime family friend at the festive event, with Noah Cyrus performing as well. Just this week, the 20-year-old singer was nominated for her first Grammy Award.
Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Keke Palmer, Pentatonix and Brett Young round out the lineup of stars set to perform at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.
And with Broadway shut down since March, the casts of several award-worthy musicals are turning up to give show-stopping performances of their hit songs, including from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, Tina Fey's Mean Girls and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill.
Tune in to NBC to watch the parade, and see all of the starry appearances below.