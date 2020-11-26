See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Related : Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Favorite Moments

There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As always, the 94th annual parade aired on NBC on Turkey Day, with Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker breaking it all down for us at home. The main difference in 2020? This year, the floats and performers were filmed for a TV-only event, without bundled up New Yorkers watching in the streets, in order to follow safety guidelines.

Country icon (and COVID vaccine hero) Dolly Parton is partnering with Cracker Barrel at the parade to sing her rendition of "A Holly Jolly Christmas," following the debut of her Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, on Sunday.

Dolly will be joined by a longtime family friend at the festive event, with Noah Cyrus performing as well. Just this week, the 20-year-old singer was nominated for her first Grammy Award.