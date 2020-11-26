The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey is mourning the loss of her baby boy.

Ashley shared she suffered a pregnancy loss in a heartbreaking Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The news comes four months after she first announced she was expecting a son.

Ashley explained that following a "great" doctor's appointment where they could hear baby CJ's "very strong" heartbeat, the reality TV star knew something felt off.

"...I started to worry after I left the office and just wanted to check in with my normal doc," Ashley wrote. "She said she wasn't worried but I should get a sonogram at the hospital just to make me and her feel better."

"Once I got here they were having trouble finding the heartbeat so they did two ultrasounds with two different doctors—but the result was the same," she continued. "CJ died sometime between my dr visit and my hospital visit."