Drake Says Grammys "May No Longer Matter" Amid The Weeknd Drama

Drake is making it clear that he has The Weeknd's back.

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper posted a message of support for The Weeknd on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 25. This comes a day after The Weeknd tweeted that The Recording Academy is "corrupt" following his stunning absence from the 2021 Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote. "It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways.

Drake pointed out that he was among many music fans who expected The Weeknd's colossal 2020 album After Hours, which featured singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," to be a major awards contender.

"The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way," the 34-year-old "Hotline Bling" performer continued. "This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."