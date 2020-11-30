E! Exclusive Cyber Monday Deals You Don't Want to Miss!

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.
It's Cyber Monday! While we've been bringing you exclusive deals all Cyber Week, we've saved the best for last. We're talking jaw-dropping offers: Luxe leather driving shoes from Riomar, antimicrobial makeup brushes from Uve Pro, on-trend jewelry from Sterling Forever and stylin' bags from Urban Expressions. We've even got a special holiday find from Bravo star Craig Conover's Sewing Down South!
So what are you waiting for? Get shopping—these deals are good through Dec. 13!
Deck Driver Shoe
RiomarSold By Riomar
Crafted with 100% waterproof Portuguese leather, Riomar's Deck Driver performs equally well on or off the water. Form-fitting and flexible with an antimicrobial lining, the deck driver was made from the sole up for superior all-around performance. Originally $179.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $105.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
The Waterman Shoe
RiomarSold By Riomar
Designed for optimum performance on and off the water, the Waterman's hybrid driver sole, low profile lines and antimicrobial lining make it the ideal shoe for everyday wear. Originally $199.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $115.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Violet Antimicrobial Makeup Blender
UVe ProSold By UVe Pro
Presenting Violet, the world's first antimicrobial makeup blender. Non-latex material blends makeup perfectly for a clean, even finish. Multi-edged to give you control in producing a flawless blend while concealing in harder to reach areas. UVe Pro's soft, yet durable foam technology helps keep your face clear of dangerous bacteria and other nasty contaminants. Originally $14.99, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $9.99 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Helio Antimicrobial Blender
UVe ProSold By UVe Pro
Also meet Helio, the newest addition to UVe Pro's antimicrobial blender collection. Originally $14.99, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $9.99 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Essentials Makeup Brush Set
UVe ProSold By UVe Pro
UVe Pro's Essentials 5-piece brush set includes all of your most used brushes for all your daily needs. Cruelty-free, uniquely formulated synthetic fibers manufactured with medical grade antimicrobial properties to help keep uve brushes up to 99.9% bacteria-free for a healthier face. Originally $49.99, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $34.99 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Professional Makeup Brush Set
UVe ProSold By UVe Pro
With a deal like this, now's a great time to invest in UVePro's 11-piece Professional Makeup Brush Set. Cruelty-free, uniquely formulated synthetic fibers manufactured with medical grade antimicrobial properties to help keep uve brushes up to 99.9% bacteria-free for a healthier face. Originally $179.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $62.99 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Holiday Snowflakes Pillow
Sewing Down SouthSold By Sewing Down South
Didn't get to attend BravoCon? We got you. The exclusive BravoCon holiday pillow cover is here and ready to ship. Whether you're expecting a holiday snowfall or not, Sewing Down South's 19"x 19" snowflake pillow cover will get you in the spirit. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art. Shop small and support the arts, y'all, with Sewing Down South! (20"x 20" pillow insert sold separately.) Originally $58.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $35.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Bezel CZ Adjustable Bracelet
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
Don't leave the house without adding a little bit of sparkle to your look! This Bezel CZ Adjustable Bracelet is the perfect way to do exactly that. Available in gold, silver, and rose gold tones. Originally $98.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $18.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Triple Layer Chain Necklace
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
Three unique layers make this necklace an on-trend must-have. Plated in sturdy 14K gold and adjustable to ensure the perfect fit, you'll want to wear this triple-layer chain necklace over and over again. Originally $92.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $29.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Triple Chain Layered Triangle Necklace
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
If silver is more your style, look no further than this boho chic, triple-chain layered triangle necklace. Originally $60.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $25.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Sterling Silver Sideways CZ Cross Bracelet
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
This delicate sparkling accessory makes a great gift for a friend or family member. Adjustable to ensure the perfect fit. Originally $64.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $22.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Sterling Silver Multi Disk Bolo Bracelet
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
Looking for the perfect bracelet to layer with your other faves—or to wear all on its own? This sterling silver multi-disk bolo bracelet is ideal. It's versatile enough to wear anywhere, and comes in gold, silver, and rose gold tones. Originally $98.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $22.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Sterling Silver Classic Twist Hoops
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
These sterling silver twist hoop earrings aren't just elegant, they're universally flattering and perfect for any occasion. Originally $54.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $18.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Maisy Handbag
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
The chain accented handle adds the perfect trendy touch to this classic bag. Originally $110.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $75.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Stella Clutch
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
We just love the asymmetrical front flap of this clutch. Plus, it's made from pebbled vegan leather. Originally $60.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $45.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Everlee Cardholder
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
This snakeskin vegan leather cardholder is both eye-catching and functional. Originally $20.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $15.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Mable Crossbody
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
This slouchy, stylish crossbody is made of smooth vegan leather. It's shoulder strap is detachable, so it's like getting two bags in one. Originally $70.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $55.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Leona Crossbody
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
The woven pattern of the vegan leather elevates this crossbody. And yes, it's strap is also detachable, making this a super cool clutch too! Originally $70.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $55.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Dee Cardholder
Urban ExpressionsSold By Urban Expressions
The gold hardware details and snakeskin vegan leather make this cardholder a boho must-have. Originally $20.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $15.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).