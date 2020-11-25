Meet the Married at First Sight Couples Ready for Love in Season 12

Related : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Married at First Sight is headed down south!

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Lifetime confirmed their hit reality show is coming back with a brand-new season based in Atlanta.

Set to premiere in early 2021, season 12 promises to be the most romantic, diverse and surprising yet as ten brave singles meet their new spouse at the altar and enter a legally binding marriage at first sight.

Plus, in a Married at First Sight first, one groom is close to turning 40 while another has already been divorced. These factors could provide new insights and elements to a journey that continues to create long lasting relationships. In fact, three of the five couples from last season alone remain happily together today.

As Married at First Sight fans know, the season will end with Decision Day where couples have to answer the all-important question: Would they like to stay married or get a divorce?