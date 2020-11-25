These 4 Very Merry LGBTQ+ Holiday Films Will Warm Your Heart: Here’s Why They Matter

Drag queens are coming to a TV near you.

Growing up, I would have been shocked to watch a same sex couple in a Lifetime or Hallmark movie hold hands while confidently walking into a bar. As a gay man, I know firsthand that the '90s and early aughts weren't rife with inclusive storytelling that made me feel represented, much less celebrated. LGBTQ+ characters weren't regularly written into family-friendly plots and not many directors would have allowed two men to kiss let alone enjoy each other's company during a night out. There are exceptions like The Family Stone, but collective inclusivity wasn't the norm.

Luckily, that's all changing. 2020 may be remembered for so much social unrest and a deadly virus, but we're finally getting some good news. This year, a tiny but significant avalanche of holiday films with LGBTQ+ leads are transforming the TV landscape, reimagining what it means to honor all kinds of families—and encouraging audiences, no matter how conservative, to practice acceptance.

Both Lifetime and Hallmark are making history by respectively airing The Christmas Setup and The Christmas House, their first holiday movies with gay leading couples. Thanks to Paramount and Hulu, Dashing in December and Happiest Season are further amplifying the voices of this historically underrepresented community. And if you're wondering, yes, joyous, campy and much-needed drag bar scenes are peppered throughout this lineup.