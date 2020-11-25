Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysPhotosVideos

Fall in Love With Gigi Hadid's Sweetest Moments With Her Baby Girl

Before celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a mom, Gigi Hadid shared a new photo of her baby girl. Scroll down to see their best mother-daughter moments.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 25, 2020 6:34 PMTags
BabiesCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has so much to be thankful for this year. 

Just one day before celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a mom, the supermodel took to Instagram and shared a brand-new photo with her baby girl.

While the 25-year-old is trying to give her and Zayn Malik's two-month-old daughter privacy, fans were able to see her curly hair while enjoying the great outdoors. 

It's just one of the many mother-daughters moments Gigi has shared with her 61 million followers in recent weeks. And while the fashion week veteran knows fans want to learn more about her parenthood journey, Gigi is trying to savor each and every milestone in private.

"I am overwhelmed with the many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love—and I will slowly probably share them," she previously shared on Instagram. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"

photos
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

As Gigi gets ready to celebrate the holidays with Zayn and her family—hello Yolanda Hadid—we're taking a look at her sweetest mommy moments below.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

