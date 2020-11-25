Why Meghan Markle Decided to Write About Her Miscarriage

Related : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Call to End Structural Racism

Meghan Markle published a personal essay for The New York Times on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in which she shared she suffered a miscarriage in July.

E! News learned the Duchess of Sussex wanted to detail her experience to start the healing process across the different types of loss from this entire year. Prince Harry was supportive, and the couple mutually decided to share the news. E! News also learned they had notified their families of the miscarriage and that Harry and Meghan are both doing well.

In the deeply personal piece, Meghan recalled how the day started like any other with their 18-month-old son Archie Harrison. However, she soon realized something was wrong.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp," she wrote. "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."