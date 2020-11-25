Why Kristen Stewart Says She Feels "Protective" of Princess Diana

Related : Kristen Stewart Cast to Play Princess Diana

For some actresses, taking on the role of Princess Diana could come with a lot of pressure. After all, she was dubbed the People's Princess. But for Kristen Stewart, portraying the late Princess of Wales in Spencer makes her "stand at attention in the best way."

Just as the world loved Diana, "I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly," Stewart said during the Nov. 24th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away."

Looking back at Princess Diana's death in 1997, the 30-year-old remembered seeing the sea of floral tributes. "I've never seen so many in one place," she said. "I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on. But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."