Gifts for Weekend Getaways in Style

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.

While we can't jet-set like we used to these days, we're all for the weekend road trip. So if you're looking to load up your car with snacks, on-the-road playlists and your pod of people, we've got some exclusive deals to help you get away in style.

We're talking eco-friendly luggage from Paravel, too-cute bags from Sol and Selene and the softest clothes from Chaser. We've even got the official Carpool Karaoke mic for your in-car sing-alongs!

So start your shopping engines and shop these deals—they're good through Dec. 13 only.