Gifts for Weekend Getaways in Style

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.
While we can't jet-set like we used to these days, we're all for the weekend road trip. So if you're looking to load up your car with snacks, on-the-road playlists and your pod of people, we've got some exclusive deals to help you get away in style.
We're talking eco-friendly luggage from Paravel, too-cute bags from Sol and Selene and the softest clothes from Chaser. We've even got the official Carpool Karaoke mic for your in-car sing-alongs!
So start your shopping engines and shop these deals—they're good through Dec. 13 only.
Protective Face Mask (3 Pack)
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
If you're leaving the house, you need a mask. Sol and Selene's masks are made with high quality stretchy nylon & spandex fabric and elasticized adjustable ear loops that allow for a custom fit to your face. Plus, the top of the nose area is designed with an adjustable molding that allows for different amounts of air flow, making it ideal to wear with glasses or during exercise.
Cabana Tote
ParavelSold By Paravel
This tote is the perfect beach bag—or even a chic diaper bag! The canvas exterior is protected by a silicone coating to protect from stains and add to its durability. In addition to leather handles eco-certified by the Leather Working Group, recycled plastic water bottles were used to create the tote's canvas exterior, water-resistant interior lining and straps. Originally $165.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $123.75 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Aviator Carry-On
ParavelSold By Paravel
This carbon-neutral suitcase is the best choice for the planet when you're ready to explore it. Paravel's Aviator Carry-On has a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior; recycled zippers, a lining made from 15 upcycled plastic water bottles; vegan leather details and wrapped steel handles; and an aircraft-grade recycled aluminum handle. Originally $255.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $191.25 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Aviator Carry-On Plus
ParavelSold By Paravel
Perfect for longer trips, Paravel's Aviator Carry-On Plus has all of the features of the Aviator Carry-On in a slightly larger size. So, when you do fly, it fits perfectly in the overhead of major U.S. airlines, but may need to be checked on smaller planes. Originally $275.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $206.25 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Official Carpool Karaoke Mic
Singing MachineSold By Singing Machine
From the wildly popular Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, now it's your turn to be the singing star on your next road trip. Originally $49.99, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $39.99 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Motivator Backpack Large
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
Head into the day with an open mind and your worries behind you! This 3.75" L x 9.75" W x 18" H backpack easily carries everything you need to get through the day. Originally $120.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $90.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Motivator Backpack Mini
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
Same great backpack but in a smaller size: 11.5" L x 5.75" W x 13.25" H. Originally $70.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $60.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Hip Hugger Bag
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
The Hip Hugger Bag is the perfect place to store your phone, lipstick, keys and cash. Wherever you go, your hips are sure to draw attention with this hands-free fashion piece. Originally $50.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $45.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Secret Weapon Bag
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
Made of water repellent nylon, this weekender bag is perfect for any quick trip. It's also makes a stylish gym bag! Originally $130.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $99.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Hands Down Bag
Sol and SeleneSold By Sol and Selene
Don't get weighed down by responsibilities and an overflowing bag. Pack only the essentials with the sleek Hands Down Belt Bag. Originally $50.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $40.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Jungle Cats Sweatshirt
ChaserSold By Chaser
Calling all Tiger King, fans! Get ready to go wild over this seriously soft sweatshirt, designed with printed jungle cats all over. Originally $79.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $55.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Jungle Cats Pant
ChaserSold By Chaser
Yes, it's a matching set! So grab the cozy bottoms too! Originally $97.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $68.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Love Knit Long Sleeve Side Zip Pullover Hoodie
ChaserSold By Chaser
We woke up like this, and you can too, thanks to this super stylish knit hoodie, designed with zipper side slits so you can switch up the look. Originally $88.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $62.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Love Knit Zipper Jogger
ChaserSold By Chaser
The matching knit joggers come with zipper pockets aplenty. Originally $88.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $62.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Triblend Rib Long Sleeve Split Neck Raglan Shirttail Mini Dress
ChaserSold By Chaser
Part T-shirt, part dress, 100% magic. Experience the everyday ease of this split-neck mini and you'll end up with one in every color. Originally $79.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $55.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Grateful Tee
ChaserSold By Chaser
Setting your intentions for the day starts with the right T-shirt. Reach for this "grateful" mantra tee to set you on the right path. Originally $62.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $43.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Golden Hour Tank
ChaserSold By Chaser
Capture the magic of golden hour, every hour, in Chaser's groovy graphic print muscle tank. Originally $59.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $41.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Boys Love Knit Zip Up Mock Neck Jacket with Rib
ChaserSold By Chaser
Jacket weather never looked better thanks to this little layer, crafted from Chaser's cozy knit fabric and designed with all the pockets your dude could need. Originally $59.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $41.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Unicorn Star Sweatshirt
ChaserSold By Chaser
Unicorns, rainbows and stars, oh my! This cozy sweatshirt is pure joy in clothing form. Originally $44.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $31.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Unicorn Star Sweatpants
ChaserSold By Chaser
Yaaas, it's a matching set! So scoop up these bottoms too. Originally $48.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $34.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).
Next up: Have you seen these exclusive deals on celebrity looks for less?