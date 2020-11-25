Meghan MarkleGrammy NominationsKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Max, Bayside & More of the Saved by the Bell Set

Elizabeth Barkley and Mario Lopez gave E! an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Peacock's new Saved by the Bell set. Watch the video below!

Before Principal Belding can barge in and mutter his infamous, "Hey, hey, hey..." we'll tell you what's going on here: Peacock's reimagined version of Saved by the Bell premieres today, Nov. 25.

That's right, Zack Morris, Jessie Spano, A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and more of your (former!) favorite Bayside High students are back, and to make things even better, they're joined by a whole new generation of students. 

The fresh take on the beloved '90s sitcom perfectly blends the old with the new, and E! has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the set to prove it. As Elizabeth Berkley puts it, "Fans of the old show will be so excited to see the original set."

In the above clip, Elizabeth and her Saved by the Bell co-star Mario Lopez take fans back to the halls of Bayside, showing just how little has changed since the 1993 finale. The showrunners paid close attention to the tiniest of details, from the lockers to the wood paneling in the principal's office. If you look closely, you'll notice that Principal Belding's successor, Principal Toddman, even has the original nameplate from the '90s version of the show!

31 Shocking Saved By the Bell Secrets Revealed

And while Slater is no longer a member of Bayside's wrestling team, he's still showing off his singlet—except, not on his body. Instead, the now-high school athletic director has it proudly displayed in his office.  

Chris Haston/Peacock

Mario's convinced he could still make the look work today, though. "I can still rock my wrestling singlet from back in high school," he says to Elizabeth before lifting up his shirt. "Wanna see?" As she's quick to respond, "No!"

However, fans of the original Saved by the Bell will want to see where the two actors are hanging out: at The Max! Staying true to the O.G. hangout spot, the new set includes a number of props from the original production, including the gang's booth, arcade games, the classic neon sign in the window, and while he's not a prop, Max himself. 

See what else you recognize from the classic Saved by the Bell by watching the complete behind-the-scenes tour in the above clip. Then, keep scrolling to find out what your favorite characters are up to on the reimagined version, in addition to meeting the new cast. 

Saved by the Bell is now available to stream on Peacock.

Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"
Peacock
Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star ultimately heard from the powers that be and signed on—according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit. The best part? Zack is now the governor of California.

Peacock
Kelly Kapowski

Fans were initially uncertain whether or not Tiffani Thiessen would be joining the reboot, but thankfully, Kelly Kapowski is back! Making her return even sweeter is that she's now married to Zack and serving as California's first lady.

Peacock
A.C. Slater

Mario Lopez is reprising his role as A.C. Slater, who's now Bayside High's athletic director! He's at a point in his life where he really wants a win, so he sees this new group of kids coming in as that potential opportunity.

Peacock
Jessie Spano

Like Slater, Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley, is back at Bayside as an employee. She's the school counselor, and her son, Jamie, is a student and current captain of the football team. 

Trae Patton/Peacock
Lisa Turtle

Lark Voorhies is set to make a special appearance, reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

Peacock
Principal Toddman

Bye-bye Belding—Principal Toddman, played by John Michael Higgins, is the new sheriff in town, which means he's constantly being pranked by his privileged students and yelled at by their entitled parents. But this all changes when Bayside gets an influx of new students and Toddman gets a second chance to really make a difference.

Peacock
Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski's son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Peacock
Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.

Peacock
Daisy

Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.

Peacock
Devante

Dexter Darden, who starred in all three Maze Runner films, is Devante, another new student at Bayside. A bit of a loner, he might just end up using the fresh start as an opportunity to reinvent himself.

Peacock
Lexi

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock's TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, "Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world."

The trans actress called the role an "incredible opportunity," especially since Lexi's identity isn't all about her being transgender. "My character is so many things. She's in theater, she's like evil. She's the popular girl in school," Totah added. "But she just happens to be transgender."

Peacock
Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.

Peacock
Zack Attack Is Back!

Luckily for O.G. fans, it looks like we'll get to see all four original co-stars perform a number together as their group Zack Attack during season one!

Chris Haston/Peacock
The Max Lives on

Much like the original, the new students at Bayside spend every day eating at Saved By the Bell's favorite hangout The Max! And yes: owner and original co-star Ed Alonzo still works there.

photos
Tiffani Thiessen's Best Saved by the Bell Moments as Kelly Kapowski

