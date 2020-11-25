E! Staffers Reveal the 2020 Pop Culture Moments They're Thankful For

Related : Go-To Holiday Dishes for Friends & Family

There's no sugarcoating it: 2020 has not been an especially great year.

When the global coronavirus pandemic brought much of our regular lives to a grinding halt in mid-March, it became abundantly clear that this would be a year like none other. As we've struggled to get this virus under control, it's forced us to leave dark the places that once brought us the most joy: theaters, theme parks, restaurants and bars among others. It's even forcing many of us to reevaluate the way we spend our holidays, knowing that staying apart right now just might be the biggest act of love we can show one another.

Our way of life has been forcibly (though temporarily) changed. With the loss of life and livelihood affecting so many, it may feel like there's very little to be thankful for as we head into Thanksgiving. And yet, amid all the tragedy and tedium of pandemic living, there were still some bright spots to be found.