Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday is right around the corner, but the deals have already begun at Kohl's. Through Nov. 27, score thousands of amazing discounts, including an extra 15% off using the coupon code THANKS and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. Then starting on the 26th through the 27th, you can score sweet deals on home, tech, apparel and more, while still receiving the 15% off offer and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases (exclusions apply).
Along with this, Kohl's has a contactless store drive-up option, to receive your order from the car if you don't feel like waiting for it to ship.
Below, some of our best finds from Kohl's current Black Friday offerings.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Air fryers are high up on holiday wish lists this year, and this one does so much more than just that.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
This game-changing electric toothbrush comes in three colors and has five brushing modes.
Amazon All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
At only $29, why not invest in a new smart speaker? You can ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks and podcasts.
Koolaburra by UGG Sulana Comforter Set with Shams
A faux fur comforter set? It doesn't get any better for the winter. Shop it in full/queen and king sizes.
iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum
This robot vacuum even offers up custom cleaning schedules. It's Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Make a single cup or a full carafe with this Keurig.
Up next, Sephora's Black Friday 2020 is here!