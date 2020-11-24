Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2020

The holidays are finally here, bringing festive movies and cheer along with them.
Netflix just released their slate of content for the month of December and it does not disappoint. New titles to the platform include familiar favorites 50 First Dates, Runaway Bride and Little Nicky. Not to mention the first three of the Jurassic Park films , giving fans of the franchise something to enjoy while waiting for the next installment starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
As for the holidays, Netflix delivered on their promise to spark joy during an otherwise tough year. They're premiering a handful of original titles centered around the season, including a follow-up to their popular docu-series The Toys That Made Us. This time around, series host Brian Volk-Weiss is exploring The Holiday Movies That Made Us—informative and on-theme.
Last but not least, Jeopardy! lovers can look back on the long and successful career of the late Alex Trebek starting on Dec. 18. Five collections of the trivia game will be released for fans' enjoyment in honor of the legendary host, who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.
To see what other titles there are to look forward to and when they'll arrive on Netflix, continue reading below.
Dec. 1:
Angela's Christmas Wish (Netflix Family)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Dec. 2:
Alien Worlds (Netflix Documentary)
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Comedy Special)
Fierce (Netflix Film)
Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Comedy Special)
Dec. 3:
Break (Netflix Film)
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Family)
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) (Netflix Film)
Dec. 4:
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)
Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Family)
Christmas Crossfire (Netflix Film)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Film)
MANK (Netflix Film)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)
Dec. 5:
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)
Detention (Netflix Original)
Dec. 7:
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8:
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Documentary)
Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Family)
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Family)
Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 9:
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)
Rose Island (Netflix Film)
The Surgeon's Cut (Netflix Documentary)
Dec. 10
Alice is Borderland (Netflix Original)
Dec. 11:
A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)
Canvas (Netflix Film)
Giving Voice (Netflix Documentary)
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)
The Prom (Netflix Film)
Dec. 14:
A California Christmas (Netflix Film)
Hilda: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)
Dec. 15:
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16:
Anitta: Made in Honório (Netflix Original)
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper (Netflix Documentary
Run On (Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)
Dec. 17:
Braven (2018)
Dec. 18:
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix Film)
Sweet Home (Netflix Original)
Dec. 20:
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21:
The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22:
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D(ck (Netflix Comedy Special)
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Family)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23:
The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)
Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Film)
Dec. 25:
Bridgerton (Netflix Original)
Dec. 26:
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)
DNA (Netflix Film)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone (Netflix Family)
Dec. 27:
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28:
Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)
Rango (2011)
Dec. 29:
Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30:
Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)
Equinox (Netflix Original)
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Anime)
Dec. 31:
Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)