Chrishell Stause Says the "Best Part" of Dancing With the Stars Was Transforming Her Physique

Chrishell Stause faced the good, the bad and the ugly during her time on Dancing With the Stars.
First and foremost, the Selling Sunset star revealed the absolute "best part" of her dancing experience when speaking on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Chrishell dished, "The best part is the dancer bod. You get fit and you're not even trying. You're just working so much all the time, and so that's definitely the best part."
But you know what they say? No pain, no gain. Her toned body didn't come without some painful side effects, and she revealed that her feet have really gone through the wringer.
"Oh my god, it looks like ground beef when you're doing the show," the 39-year-old said. "They're slowly maybe getting back to normal, but not all the way."
Then, of course, she endured some emotional turmoil as well, after she and dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated on Nov. 2. Four days later, Gleb revealed he's divorcing his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova. What followed were fan-fueled rumors that Chrishell was the cause of the breakup. Both she and Gleb denied they're romantically involved, saying they're just "platonic" friends.
On today's episode of Daily Pop, Chrishell reflected on the "annoying" gossip.
She told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart, "I feel like it really is annoying, because it's one of those things where, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, it's just people want to make it into something it's not."
As a result, Chrishell and Gleb actively tried to keep their distance when they reunited during the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale on Monday night, as they sat in the audience and tried not to fan the flames. "I was like, 'Stay away from me,'" she laughed.
While she does understand how viewers could "misinterpret" the chemistry between the dancing partners, she explained that any heat was only for the sake of showbiz.
"It does get annoying, but I get it. You know, I've been on soaps, so you have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that. It is what it is," she concluded.
Maybe this all means Chrishell is ready to start dating again, following her divorce from Justin Hartley last year. She hinted to Tamron Hall in October that although she was "not dating" at the moment, she would get back into it once she has her "dancer body on."
The star said, "I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this." Mission accomplished.
