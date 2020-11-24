DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsPhotosVideos

Chrishell Stause Says the "Best Part" of Dancing With the Stars Was Transforming Her Physique

Chrishell Stause reflected on her bumpy journey on Dancing With the Stars, telling E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday that the best part was walking away with a fit dancer bod.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 24, 2020 9:42 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsWorkoutsCelebritiesFitnessSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Related: Chrishell Stause Dishes on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "DWTS" Win

Chrishell Stause faced the good, the bad and the ugly during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

First and foremost, the Selling Sunset star revealed the absolute "best part" of her dancing experience when speaking on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 

Chrishell dished, "The best part is the dancer bod. You get fit and you're not even trying. You're just working so much all the time, and so that's definitely the best part." 

But you know what they say? No pain, no gain. Her toned body didn't come without some painful side effects, and she revealed that her feet have really gone through the wringer. 

"Oh my god, it looks like ground beef when you're doing the show," the 39-year-old said. "They're slowly maybe getting back to normal, but not all the way."

Then, of course, she endured some emotional turmoil as well, after she and dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated on Nov. 2. Four days later, Gleb revealed he's divorcing his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova. What followed were fan-fueled rumors that Chrishell was the cause of the breakup. Both she and Gleb denied they're romantically involved, saying they're just "platonic" friends.

photos
Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

On today's episode of Daily Pop, Chrishell reflected on the "annoying" gossip

She told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart, "I feel like it really is annoying, because it's one of those things where, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, it's just people want to make it into something it's not."

As a result, Chrishell and Gleb actively tried to keep their distance when they reunited during the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale on Monday night, as they sat in the audience and tried not to fan the flames. "I was like, 'Stay away from me,'" she laughed. 

While she does understand how viewers could "misinterpret" the chemistry between the dancing partners, she explained that any heat was only for the sake of showbiz.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Addresses DM to Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson

2

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

3

John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben to Celebrate 10th Birthday

ABC/Laretta Houston

"It does get annoying, but I get it. You know, I've been on soaps, so you have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that. It is what it is," she concluded. 

Maybe this all means Chrishell is ready to start dating again, following her divorce from Justin Hartley last year. She hinted to Tamron Hall in October that although she was "not dating" at the moment, she would get back into it once she has her "dancer body on."

The star said, "I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this." Mission accomplished.

Check out what other celebs have said about their weight loss transformations on DWTS.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images/ABC/Eric McCandless
Ally Brooke

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shed 10 pounds from her petite frame. As she described to Woman's Day, "I'm small so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around."

Getty Images
Lauren Alaina

Get it, girl! The country music sensation and American Idol alum revealed she lost 25 pounds thanks to the grueling rehearsals that come with competing on DWTS

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a before-and-after photo of his DWTS transformation.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Sasha Pieterse

During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Drew Scott

In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"

Getty Images
Amber Rose

Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious." 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Maury Phillips/WireImage
Kelly Osbourne

The television personality dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.

Brian Zak/Sipa Press; Johnny Nunez/WireImage.com
Kirstie Alley

The 60-year-old actress slimmed down considerably after placing second in the dancing competition in 2011. She lost 100 pounds from her DWTS workouts and organic diet.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Marie Osmond

The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.

Jennie Garth

"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.

Jason Merritt, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ricki Lake

The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.

Frederick M. Brown; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Bristol Palin

The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!

Jeffrey Mayer/SGranitz/Getty Images
Tia Carrere

The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two, having just given birth before she joined the competition. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage
Margaret Cho

The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.

Vivien Killilea/Paul Warner/WireImage
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Addresses DM to Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson

2

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

3

John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Son Ben to Celebrate 10th Birthday

4

Why Hasan Minhaj's Old Comments About Dax Shepard Are Going Viral

5

Best Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020