Nicki Minaj Just Called Out the Grammys 8 Years After Her Best New Artist Snub

Nicki Minaj is done staying quiet.
Shortly after the 2021 Grammy Award nominations were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the rapper decided to take to Twitter and reflect on her journey with the annual award show. In particular, the 37-year-old looked back on a specific year when she felt snubbed by voters.
"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation," she wrote to her 21 million followers. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."
During the 2012 Grammys, Bon Iver beat out Nicki and other nominees including Skrillex, J. Cole and The Band Perry for the highly coveted award. And although she has been nominated nine additional times, Nicki has yet to walk away with a trophy.
Nicki's tweet comes more than a year after the rapper claimed she was mistreated by the Recording Academy and afraid to speak out about her experience. "I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear," she claimed on social media back in February 2019. "Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night."
Soon after this year's nominations were announced, Justin Bieber also took to social media with a message to fans. While he wasn't nearly as critical of the Recording Academy as Nicki has been, the singer questioned his recent nominations.
"To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," he wrote. "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."
Justin's Changes is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album alongside artists including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.
As for Best New Artist, Nicki isn't revealing who she wants to win just yet. However, there are several rappers nominated in the category including D Smoke, Chika and Megan Thee Stallion.
Who will ultimately take home the trophy? Find out when the 2021 Grammys air Jan. 31 on CBS.