Treat Yourself to All the Scandalous Drama That's Been Served Up Over the Holidays

Jessica Simpson Files for Divorce

There had been some indicators—some captured on camera for MTV's Newlyweds—that Simpson might not want to love Nick Lachey forever after all, and the split rumors were verified when they announced their separation on Nov. 23, 2005, the day before Thanksgiving.

"We all had a great Thanksgiving, all the family was together and we had a wonderful time," sister Ashlee Simpson told Star after the holiday, which the Simpsons (sans any Lacheys) spent in Texas. Jess was "doing great," she added, and they didn't talk about the breakup.

There would be time for that later.

The next month was rough for Jessica, who reminisced to MTV News the following year about listening to Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" and bawling. She and Ashlee "laid there listening to the song and just cried and cried like babies," she recalled. "In a lot of ways, my sister really gave me the strength to pull through this really hard time. And it was just lying there and being with her that got me through it. I knew everything would be OK. The song is about how sometimes you just have to know when to let something go. And that was that moment. And I had to sing it."

She filed for divorce on Dec. 16, a Friday (as if the 24/7 news cycle wasn't going to notice), after three years of marriage.