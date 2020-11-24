DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsPhotosVideos

Best Madewell Black Friday Deals 2020

Score up to 50% off this season's best-selling coats, jeans, accessories and more during Madewell's biggest sale.

By Emily Spain Nov 24, 2020 8:45 PMTags
E-Comm: Madewell Black Friday

Calling all holiday shoppers!

Madewell's Black Friday deals are finally here! Today through Nov. 26, score up to 50% on wool coats, sweaters, best-selling jeans, stylish accessories and winter footwear

With unbelievable prices on this season's hottest trends, you'll be able to get something for everyone on your list. And don't forget yourself! 

Below, our top ten picks from Madewell's Black Friday sale.

Fulton Pullover Sweater

This sweater was made to be your winter uniform! Use code VERYMERRY for 50% off this classic style.

$80
$40
Madewell

High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition

These best-selling jeans will hug you in all the right places! Get 40% off with code VERYMERRY.

$135
$81
Madewell

The Ivy Chelsea Boot

Gear up for winter with these durable yet stylish Chelsea boots. Use code VERYMERRY for 40% off.

$198
$119
Madewell

Knotted Covered Headband

This stylish headband will complete any outfit and help you embody your inner Gossip Girl. Use code VERYMERRY for an extra 50%.

$22
$11
Madewell

Windowpane Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Talk about a statement coat! With sustainable wool, you will be warm and cozy all winter long. Get 40% off with code VERYMERRY.

$288
$173
Madewell

The Transport Tote

This tote is a must-have for work, school or play! Score 30% off with code VERYMERRY.

$168
$118
Madewell

(Re)sourced Fleece Quilted-Pocket Popover Jacket

Bright and merry, this festive jacket is perfect for keeping warm while out and about. Get 30% off with code VERYMERRY.

$128
$90
Madewell

Slim Emmett Wide-Leg Crop Pants in Eberhart Plaid

These plaid pants are perfect for socially-distanced holiday celebrations. Score 50% off with VERYMERRY.

$70
$35
Madewell

Toggle Chain Necklace

Use code VERYMERRY to get 30% this versatile necklace that you can wear with just about anything!

$52
$36
Madewell

Petite Wrap-Front Smock-Waist Jumpsuit in Dot Jacquard

This jumpsuit is great for dressing up or down. Even better, you can get it 40% off with code VERYMERRY.

$148
$89
Madewell

For more incredible savings, check out these Black Friday Beauty Deals!

