Why Justin Bieber Feels "Weird" About His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Justin Bieber isn't too comfortable with one of his 2021 Grammy nominations in particular.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the "Holy" singer was nominated in four categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song "Intentions" featuring Migos' Quavo, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy" and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."
The 26-year-old artist's studio fifth album Changes was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. But just hours after the noms were announced, the star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Changes being included in the Pop category.
"To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," the post began, "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."
Justin continued, "I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!"
He closed out the post by noting, "To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."
To further emphasize his gratitude for being recognized, Justin also wrote in the caption, "Please don't mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms."
The 2021 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, are set for Jan. 31, 2021.