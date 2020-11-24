Why Justin Bieber Feels "Weird" About His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Related : Justin Bieber Debuts a New Massive Neck Tattoo

Justin Bieber isn't too comfortable with one of his 2021 Grammy nominations in particular.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the "Holy" singer was nominated in four categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song "Intentions" featuring Migos' Quavo, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy" and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."

The 26-year-old artist's studio fifth album Changes was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. But just hours after the noms were announced, the star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Changes being included in the Pop category.

"To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," the post began, "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."