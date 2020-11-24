Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Their 2021 Grammy Nominations

Despite wanting to forget the year 2020, we have to admit the new music helped get us through all the highs and lows.

As the coronavirus pandemic kept us home in isolation and brought life's thrills—like concerts, parties and nightclubs—to a screeching halt, the biggest and brightest artists were there to shine a light through the darkness. Whether it was Lady Gaga and her epic Ariana Grande dance-pop duet, "Rain on Me," Dua Lipa's sophomore masterpiece, Future Nostalgia, The Chicks' first album in 14 years, Gaslighter, or Taylor Swift's surprise Folklore, there was simply no shortage of music to comfort and encourage us in the most unpredictable of times.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced, highlighting the best in the industry. Beyoncé led the 2021 pack with nine nominations, securing her reign for another year as the most nominated female artist in Grammy history. Swift followed behind her with six nominations for her unexpected July drop, which was recognized in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories among others.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of Grammy newcomers, including Harry Styles for his work on his beloved second album, Fine Line, and Megan Thee Stallion, whose hit "Savage" became the unofficial soundtrack to quarantine.