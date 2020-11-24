Nikki Bella Shares Baby Matteo’s Adorable Reaction to Dad Artem Chigvintsev’s DWTS Win

Like father, like son!

On Monday night, Artem Chigvintsev and Dancing With the Stars partner Kaitlyn Bristowe were crowned the winners of the season 29 competition series on Monday, Nov. 23! Of course the mirriorball trophy in itself was incredible, but the only thing that could make the moment any sweeter was Artem's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev cheering his father on.

Nikki Bella posted a sweet video of her son's reaction to his dad's big win and it is absolutely adorable. Nikki is seen in the video with her sister Brie Bella and her newborn son Buddy Danielson. The two were preparing to give the boys a bath when they heard the exciting news.

The superstar athlete lead Matteo in a sing-a-long of "If You're Happy And You Know It" but changed the words a tiny bit to commemorate the happy occasion. "If you're happy and you know it sing I love you daddy," she crooned alongside her giggling baby boy. Talk about goals.