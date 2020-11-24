Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed What She Really Thinks About Netflix’s Selena: The Series

Imagine having to follow Jennifer Lopez's footsteps.

That was the task at hand for Christian Serratos, The Walking Dead alum who's gearing up to star as Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's Selena: The Series. While the two-part show will kick things off with a focus on the late Tejano singer's childhood and her slow ascent to stardom, it's pretty tough not to think about Lopez's legendary Selena portrayal in the 1997 film that made her a household name.

So does J.Lo think no one else on the block can live up to that performance, or is she here for anything that celebrates Selena, the woman who remains so important to the Latinx community? In a new clip shared to various Netflix social media accounts, Lopez got real.

"Guys, I don't know if you've heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," Lopez said. "Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It's a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. It's a big part of my life and my career. And I can't wait to see it. It's on Netflix. December 4."