The Claws Are Out In This Dramatic Sneak Peek At Matt James' The Bachelor Season

Just weeks after ABC confirmed The Bachelor’s January premiere date, we now have a sneak peek of Matt James wet and shirtless as his ladies bicker over his love.

By Jonathan Borge Nov 24, 2020 3:35 PMTags
The BachelorMatt James
Anyone else feel like there's a lot going on? If so, Tayshia Adams is right there with you.

During Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale, ABC aired a sneak peek at what's to come for the rest of her season as The Bachelorette and the clip hints at more "shocking surprises," bombshell accusations, plenty of confusion and tear after tear. In fact, Tayshia's dad joins in, telling her he's worried she's making the "biggest mistake" of her life. Oof. No pressure! 

And while that seconds-long preview got us excited, it's the second half of the clip that left us absolutely distracted. Why, you ask? Well, it opens with a very-up-close shot of The Bachelor Matt James as he takes a very slow, deliberate, romance-novel-style outdoor shower before the camera. 

"Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," he says in the video. Throughout, we see Matt's lineup of ladies kiss the star as they call him "tall, dark and handsome" and "the most handsome man I've ever seen." One woman took it so far as to say, "He just keeps getting hotter. It's just like, yum, daddy." We get it, we get it.

Unlike Clare Crawley's run on the show, Matt seems to connect with several women who claim to be "so in love" with him after finding instant chemistry. The competition appears to get close as the ladies burst into tears and freak out at each other, sharing catty phrases like "it looks like you have a guilty conscious," "you have no class"  and "I'm not here for the girls, I'm here for Matt."

Who will be the classiest of them all? The Bachelor returns on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Scroll down to see the lineup of women who might compete for Matt's heart. 

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alana

Age: 26
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alicia

Age: 24
Hometown: Morgantown, WV

The Bachelor/Facebook
Amber

Age: 30
Hometown: Rialto, CA

The Bachelor/Facebook
Anna

Age: 24
Hometown: Owatonna, MN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Bri

Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Brittany

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Carolyn

Age: 30
Hometown: Newburyport, MA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Cassandra

Age: 25
Hometown: Lodi, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Catalina

Age: 29
Hometown: Cagaus, Puerto Rico

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Chelsea

Age: 29
Hometown: Marietta, GA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Corrinne

Age: 22
Hometown: Pomfret, CT

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Emani

Age: 25
Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Illeana

Age: 25
Hometown: South Salem, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Jessenia

Age: 27
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kaili

Age: 26
Hometown: San Diego, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Katie

Age: 29
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kennedy

Age: 23
Hometown: Washington, DC

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Khaylah

Age: 28
Hometown: Bronx, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kim

Age: 28
Hometown: Cypress, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kimberly

Age: 28
Hometown: Lake Tapps, WA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kit

Age: 21
Hometown: New York, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kristin

Age: 27
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Lauren

Age: 29
Hometown: Miami, FL

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Madison

Age: 27
Hometown: Granger, IN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Magi

Age: 32
Hometown: Adwa, Ethiopia

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Mari

Age: 24
Hometown: Luquillo, Puerto Rico

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Marie

Age: 25
Hometown: Sandusky, OH

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Marylynn

Age: 28
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Michelle

Age: 27
Hometown: Woodbury, MN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
MJ

Age: 23
Hometown: Hudson, OH

