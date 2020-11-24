Director Tristram Shapeero Apologizes for "Unacceptable" Comments in Lukas Gage Audition Video

Related : Celebs React to Lukas Gage's Viral "S--t Talking Director" Video

Director Tristram Shapeero has confirmed publicly that he is the director on the other end of Lukas Gage's now-infamous Zoom audition. But, according to Shapeero, he meant his seemingly critical words in a different way.

The British director, whose credits include Veep, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Never Have I Ever, came forward with a piece penned for Deadline. In the essay titled "Zoom and Doom; An Online Audition Goes Awry," Shapeero first rehashed the unmuted comments he made during their August meeting that went viral on Nov. 20 when Gage posted a clip online.

"Despite what is probably wise advice: to say the least possible and let this pass, I have decided to come forward, take responsibility, make the apology Mr. Gage deserves, and offer some background for my unacceptable and insensitive remarks," Shapeero wrote before identifying himself.

After offering the actor a "sincere and unvarnished apology" for his behavior, the director acknowledged Gage "deserved better."