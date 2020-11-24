Channing Tatum Debuts Shaved Head in Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation

Related : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Channing Tatum is back to his classic look that truly never fails.

The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to debut a shaved head in a black and white selfie following the wrapping of his latest movie project, Dog.

"There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go," the 40-year-old actor wrote. "It's a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I'm about to be sooooo freee!!!"

He continued, "Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now."

A hair transformation isn't the only changes the actor made while filming. Back in September, Channing showed off his impeccable muscle definition in a shirtless selfie to his 17.1 million Instagram followers.