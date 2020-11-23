Ken Jennings Named Jeopardy!'s First Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Death

Related : "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Jeopardy! is trying its best to move forward without Alex Trebek.

More than two weeks after the legendary TV host passed away, the show announced on Nov. 23 that production will resume after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30.

While a long-term replacement host has not been named at this time, E! News can confirm Jeopardy! will return to the studio with a series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family beginning with Ken Jennings. The winner of Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time currently holds the all-time record for most consecutive games won.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues."

His statement continued, "By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."