Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Just Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love story has been going strong since May of 2020. Find out how the couple might have just made their relationship even more permanent.

Guess you could say things are getting pretty serious!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night, but it looks like that may not be the only thing they debuted. Megan walked the carpet and stunned in an asymmetrical emerald green top with matching skirt, and showed off some fresh ink on her collarbone.

According to Twitter sleuths (as per usual), the tattoo seems to read "el pistolero" which translates to "the gunman" in Spanish. Coincidence? We think not. According to fans, "the gunman" is one of the various nicknames for the musician whose real name is Colson Baker.

This isn't the first time the pair has sparked rumors about getting their relationship inked on their body. In fact, Megan may have referenced this exact tattoo on MGK's recent album Tickets To My Downfall.

Megan's voice is featured seemingly talking about her tattoo on the song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)." It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you—that's not possible," Megan said in the song. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Megan and MGK have been going strong since May when they were spotted out grabbing food together in L.A. Since then, they haven't been shy about sharing their love on social media and Megan recently opened up in an interview with Nylon about their intense connection.

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she revealed. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

Scroll through the gallery below to take a walk through Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's romance so far.

May 2020

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

May 2020

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which stars the actress.

June 2020

The couple was spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

July 2020

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. The two also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

August 2020

Megan shares first photo with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

September 2020

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Megan's voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

November 2020

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards.

