Why Megan Fox’s New Tattoo Might Just Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

Guess you could say things are getting pretty serious!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night, but it looks like that may not be the only thing they debuted. Megan walked the carpet and stunned in an asymmetrical emerald green top with matching skirt, and showed off some fresh ink on her collarbone.

According to Twitter sleuths (as per usual), the tattoo seems to read "el pistolero" which translates to "the gunman" in Spanish. Coincidence? We think not. According to fans, "the gunman" is one of the various nicknames for the musician whose real name is Colson Baker.

This isn't the first time the pair has sparked rumors about getting their relationship inked on their body. In fact, Megan may have referenced this exact tattoo on MGK's recent album Tickets To My Downfall.