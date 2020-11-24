Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday is right around the corner, and some brands have already started their sales now, while others are waiting until the big day, Nov. 27, to drop their deals.
Below, the best Black Friday fashion sales we've found from Good American, Lululemon and more of our favorite brands. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don't forget any of the drop dates!
& Other Stories
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off site-wide (from 11/25 through 11/27), plus 50% off select treasures (on 11/30).
Bandier
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide (from 11/24 to 11/30).
Good American
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off site-wide (from 11/25 to 11/29).
Intimissimi
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off site-wide (11/23 to 11/29).
Janji
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% or more off site-wide (through 11/29), plus score 50% or more off Past Adventures (on 11/30 only).
Levi's
SHOP NOW: Score 40% off everything and free shipping both ways using the code BLUESTREAK (through 11/28) and then code CYBER (from 11/29 through 12/1).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Lululemon's first Black Friday drop is live.
Made By Mary
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 25% off the Pause collection using the code PAUSE25 (1 p.m. EST 11/23 to 1 p.m. EST 11/25).
Madewell
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off bestsellers and 30% off your purchase using the code VERYMERRY (through 11/29).
Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off everything (from 11/23 through 11/29).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off more than 1,000 items for women, men, kids and the home (through 12/1).
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: There's a new flash sale going on every couple of days. Check out the list here.
PrettyLittleThing
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off everything, plus an extra 20% off using the code PINK20 on 11/27.
Radley London
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off everything (through 12/1).
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP NOW: They have a tiered sale of up to 40% on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (11/17 to 12/1).
Reformation
SHOP NOW: The full site is 30% off (from 11/26 through 11/30).
Seven For All Mankind
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (from 11/23 through 12/1).
Splendid
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (from 11/23 through 12/1).
Sundry
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off (from 11/19 through 12/1).
Ted Baker
SHOP NOW: Take up to 50% off apparel and accessories (from 11/19 through 11/30).
Vitamin A
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off (from 11/21 through 11/29).
White Fox
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide excluding sale and collaborations (through 11/1).
