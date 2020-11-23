How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and Online

In anticipation of one of the most exciting days in November, make sure your singing voices are ready and your Thanksgiving recipes are on deck because it's almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Whether it's on in the background while you prep for the special holiday or you set aside time to enjoy it with your entire family, all of the usual dazzling features are expected at the 94th annual parade taking place in New York City.
Although there have been some changes to the parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC has always prioritized safety as its number one concern, so after careful planning and preparation, the show will go on.
Already announced, you can expect to see appearances from celebrities like Dolly Parton, Pentatonix and more in the star-studded lineup, not to mention fantastic floats, precise choreographed dance group numbers and uplifting banter from special hosts.
To find out all of the details of what to expect, scroll down below to make sure you don't miss any of the action!
Who is hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The iconic personalities of NBC News' Today, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker are set to host the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is Al's 25th time hosting the special event and of course, we can't forget about his hilarious face off with the butter man last year. Who knows what this year will bring?
When is the festive parade and what time does it start?
The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.
Who is expected to be there?
In typical Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade fashion, you can expect to see incredible performances from several celebrities including Noah Cyrus, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Keke Palmer, Brett Young and more! In addition, for the first time since March, you can see exclusive pre-taped performances from Broadway productions like Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Mean Girls and Jagged Little Pill. This year's show is stacked and ready to go!
What is unique about this year's show?
In recognition of NBC's number one concern this year—public safety—there are a number of strategic changes that have been made without sacrificing any of the fun. For starters, instead of the usual two-mile long crowd that lines the streets of Manhattan, everyone will have to watch from home this year. In addition, instead of using teams of volunteers to carry the iconic helium balloons, specially designed vehicles will pull the balloons along.
Furthermore, the number of overall participants in the parade has been cut by 75 percent, and those who are in attendance will be masked and socially distant. All performances will be staged in or around New York City's Herald Square, Macy's flagship department store, to limit traffic in the city.
Although 2020 has been different for everyone, this familiar and special holiday tradition is ready to help us celebrate safely.
How do you watch?
There are multiple options to watch the upcoming parade! On the web, tune into NBC.com with your cable provider to catch all of the action. For streaming options, tune into Verizon's Youtube channel, NBC's Parade partner this year, to watch a livestream of the fun-filled event. On social media, get play-by-play action on Verizon's Twitter page.
