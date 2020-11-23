How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and Online

In anticipation of one of the most exciting days in November, make sure your singing voices are ready and your Thanksgiving recipes are on deck because it's almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Whether it's on in the background while you prep for the special holiday or you set aside time to enjoy it with your entire family, all of the usual dazzling features are expected at the 94th annual parade taking place in New York City.

Although there have been some changes to the parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC has always prioritized safety as its number one concern, so after careful planning and preparation, the show will go on.

Already announced, you can expect to see appearances from celebrities like Dolly Parton, Pentatonix and more in the star-studded lineup, not to mention fantastic floats, precise choreographed dance group numbers and uplifting banter from special hosts.

To find out all of the details of what to expect, scroll down below to make sure you don't miss any of the action!