Recreate Loren Gray's '80s Throwback Jordache TikTok Dance

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
2020 loves a good throwback, and we're currently mesmerized by this Jordache commercial from the late 1970s featuring their "You've Got The Look" jingle.
To celebrate Jordache's fall/winter collection at Walmart, the brand has teamed up with some of your favorite TikTokers to create a dance to this iconic jingle. Leading the pack is singer Loren Gray.
Twenty-five other TikTokers are trying out the dance as well, while wearing pieces from the fall/winter collection. These include Tyler Ashton (@tylerashtonn), Lani Baker (@lani.baker) Luca Lombardo (@lucalombardo), Owen Holt (@owen.holt), Maximo Rivano (@maximorivano), Ella Mendehlsohn (@ellamendelsohn), Jackson Felt (@jacksonfelt), Rowan Eldridge (@rowanxeldridge), Sofie SanFilippo (@sofiesanfilippo), Colo Cag (@colo.cag), Jordan Ray (@jordannoelleray), Sterling Monett (@sterlingmonett), Rave Vanias (@ravevanias) and more.
"Jordache has always been associated with dance, from our original TV commercials to past campaigns like the one featuring Heidi Klum" says Liz Berlinger, the president of Jordache. "So it made perfect sense that we would partner with the current dance generation on TikTok."
This season's Jordache arrivals feature space-inspired graphics mixed with their classic denim. Shop some of the highlights below, include the jacket worn by Gray in her TikTok.
Jordache Vintage Women's Sam Faux Sherpa Denim Jacket
Loren rocks this acid-wash denim jacket. Its faux sherpa detail is warm and cozy.
Jordache Vintage Women's Heather High Rise Straight Jeans
These high-rise, straight leg jeans have a retro vibe and stretch for comfort.
Jordache Vintage Women's Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt
Vintage sweaters are totally on trend, and this one is the perfect affordable option.
Jordache Vintage Women's Meet N Greet Bandeau Top
Throw it back in this bandeau top reading "Jordache."
Jordache Vintage Women's Kelly Jumper
This denim dress has buttons down the front. It's super flattering.
