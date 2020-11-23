Scott Disick Addresses That DM to Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson

Scott Disick is casually addressing his headline-making DMs to Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson, which she shared with her followers last week.
In case you somehow missed the fascinating reality TV crossover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star messaged Megan on Instagram, apparently eager to share his thoughts on what went down on her season of the U.K. dating series.
As Love Island loyalists may recall, Megan coupled up with Eyal Booker on season four. The two had a physical chemistry that was off the charts—so much so that they became the first couple in Love Island history to have sex in the Hideaway—but eventually, Megan broke things off because she was only "physically attracted" to Eyal.
Eyal pleaded for one more shot to prove they could enjoy being together, but Megan coldly responded, "You're not exactly Jim Carrey. I can't have fun with myself."
Now, according to Scott's alleged messages, he wants Megan to apologize to Eyal—despite the fact that Love Island season four took place more than two years ago.
"I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal. when i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior," Scott's message to Megan allegedly read, per a screenshot shared to her Instagram Story. "To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason."
Scott then asked Megan if she'd be willing to write Eyal "an apology," noting that he was particularly upset with Megan's Jim Carrey comment, writing, "the fact that you told him he wasn't funny—when in fact, you are not jim Carey is absurd."
Megan was obviously taken aback, posting her "speechless" reaction on social media. While Scott initially remained tight-lipped, he took to Instagram Story early Monday, Nov. 23, to address the messages, sharing a TikTok that recounted the exchange.
"Y'all I'm in tears! I just went onto Twitter and...I've just seen that Scott Disick messaged Megan from Love Island," TikTok user cocosarel, whose name is Sarel Madzebra, said while hysterically laughing and displaying a screenshot of the conversation. "When I tell you I'm howling!"
Scott shared the entire TikTok so it was split into multiple Stories, but on the first one he simply wrote, "Thanks for understanding."
"This is the type of content I'm on social media for because look how funny this is," Sarel continued, noting that she found Scott's use of the phrase "mugging him off" especially hilarious. "Scott Disick is literally the gift that just keeps on giving!"
For now, Scott's acknowledgment of the DMs is limited to his Instagram Stories with Sarel's TikTok.
However, as E! News previously reported, the situation could be linked to his current relationship with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.
Why? Her older sister Delilah Hamlin is in a long-term relationship with none other than Eyal himself.
Delilah and Eyal began dating meeting at Coachella in 2019, and despite living in different countries, the two have been together ever since.
So was this just another one of Lord Disick's playful pranks? Who knows. One thing's for sure, though—it's all very entertaining!