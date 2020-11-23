Could Netflix Deliver a Glow Movie? Why Alison Brie Feels a “Little Pessimistic” About It

Related : Alison Brie Talks "GLOW" Transformation at 2019 Globes

Alison Brie isn't quite ready to say goodbye to Ruth Wilder.

In October, Netflix confirmed the cancelation of Glow despite having previously renewed the series for season four back in 2019. The reason? COVID-19. As a Netflix spokesperson said at the time, the virus "makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging."

The cancelation left Glow with a ton of unexplored and open-ended storylines, which have some fans hoping for a full-length film as the ultimate sendoff. During a recent interview with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast, Brie, 37, revealed that she's totally onboard for that idea.

"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," she said. "Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they're so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up."

Though Brie certainly sounded enthusiastic about the prospect, she's not so certain it'll come to life—at least not soon. "I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID," she said, adding that the cast of Community has tried to get a movie off the ground for six years.