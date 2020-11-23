The Special Way Ariana Grande Fans Think She Honored Mac Miller on positions

Related : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Mac Miller will always live on in Ariana Grande's heart—and her music.

After she released latest album positions in late October, her fans are doing a deep dive and finding the hints she left about the late rapper, who died in 2018 from an accidental overdose.

In fact, a TikTok user pointed out two moments in which Ariana includes a soundbite of crickets on the album. The crickets can be heard again in the fourth song on the album, "just like magic", after she sings, "Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven." When the music momentarily stops for three seconds, the crickets are all that is heard.

The crickets are heard again on the title track around the seven-second mark when Ariana sings, "Heaven sent you to me."

As the keen TikToker pointed out, Mac—who Ariana dated from 2016 until early 2018—has a song titled "Crickets." The song was actually an unreleased track dropped posthumously earlier this year.