Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos With Her "Bestie" Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and her "bestie," a.k.a. her baby girl, are already full of holiday spirit.
The model took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 22 to share a collection of photos showing her and Zayn Malik's daughter—whose name they've not yet revealed—along with the family of three's holiday decorations.
The new mom herself is featured in the first snapshot, snuggled up in a comfy robe, sweatsuit and beanie, staring off into the distance while cradling her little one, who's wearing an equally cute and cuddly outfit.
"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi captioned the Instagram post, making sure to add a couple of emojis. "but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."
The mother-daughter duo can be seen in another photo; this one a black-and-white snapshot of Gigi planting a kiss on her baby girl.
Additional pics feature a gorgeous sunset, a carefully decorated Christmas tree and plenty of other holiday-themed details.
This is Gigi's first child with her boyfriend Zayn. She first revealed she was expecting back in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and in September, the couple announced they had welcomed a "healthy and beautiful" baby girl.
Gigi and Zayn then introduced the newborn to the world on Halloween.
In an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 31, Gigi was festively dressed as the video game Metroid's Samus Aran, Zayn as a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter and their daughter as Hulk.
The couple continues to be extremely private when it comes to their daughter, making sure to conceal her face in any photos they share.
Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, has done the same.
For example, she posted a discreet photo of the baby on Instagram back in October.
Under a pic showing the newborn's tiny hand, Yolanda wrote, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."