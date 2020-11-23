Cardi B Just Made History at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Crash Her IG Video

It was a big, history-making night at the American Music Awards for rapper Cardi B.

At the AMAs on Nov. 22, the artist became the first artist in history to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the AMAs twice. She first earned the award in 2018 with her hit single "Bodak Yellow," and returned to the AMAs stage to take home the prize again for her song "WAP" with Megan thee Stallion.

Though she could not be at the show in Los Angeles virtually or in person to accept the award, on Twitter, Cardi shared her appreciation to fans who voted for her and Megan's track.

"Thank you guys soooo much .Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song," she wrote. "Also thanks for voting .Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist http://appointment.Im so swollen."

She also attached an audio message to the tweet.