All the Sparkly Style at the 2020 American Music Awards Might Blind You

Related : Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting AMAs, Turning 50 & More

The stars really shined at the 2020 American Music Awards—and here are all the photos to prove it.

When it came to style at the annual award show, the celebrities brought the glamour we've been missing in 2020 with no shortage of sparkle. Whether it was sequins, beading, rhinestones or other iridescent material, attendees wanted to be seen at this ceremony.

The megawatt style began on the red carpet with host Taraji P. Henson in a glitzy shift dress by Giorgio Armani and continued with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha in glimmering gowns.

During the show,Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage in a shimmering bodysuit as she performed her brand new hit, "Body."

Needless to say, when it came to the 2020 award show, the trend of the night was megawatt style like the stars they are.

But, don't just take our word for it—see all the blinding looks in E!'s gallery below.