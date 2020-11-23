Ciara Reveals Her Third Pregnancy Was Painful: "I Thought I Was Going to Need a Cane"

Related : Happy Birthday Ciara!: E! News Rewind

Ciara got candid about her "painful" third pregnancy.

Speaking in the press room at the American Music Awards, the "Level Up" singer shared that she discovered she was pregnant with her son 4-month-old son Win shortly before she hosted the 2019 AMAs.

Ciara, who married husband Russell Wilson in 2016, said, "Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year. By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here. But from a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow."

The mom of three added that it was actually the "slowest pregnancy" she ever experienced, and that while she and her family were searching for ways to "give back" during the coronavirus pandemic, she was also dealing with physical challenges.