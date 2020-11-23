Ciara Reveals Her Third Pregnancy Was Painful: "I Thought I Was Going to Need a Cane"

Ciara got candid about her "painful" third pregnancy.
Speaking in the press room at the American Music Awards, the "Level Up" singer shared that she discovered she was pregnant with her son 4-month-old son Win shortly before she hosted the 2019 AMAs.
Ciara, who married husband Russell Wilson in 2016, said, "Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year. By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here. But from a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow."
The mom of three added that it was actually the "slowest pregnancy" she ever experienced, and that while she and her family were searching for ways to "give back" during the coronavirus pandemic, she was also dealing with physical challenges.
"We were really trying to find ways to impact and give back and it has been a blessing to be able to give back during a time like this when so much is being taken away," she continued. "This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it. And my body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy to be honest. I was penguin walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to."
The singer also acknowledged what she's most thankful for during this tough year.
"The time I get to spend with my family, I have been really grateful that my family gets more time than ever during these days," she explained. "So, I have been able to find the silver lining in all of it."