2020 AMAs: Katy Perry Delivers Moving First Performance Since Giving Birth

Katy Perry performed her new single "Only Love" a decade after debuting her hit "Firework" at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

By Allison Crist, Kaitlin Reilly Nov 23, 2020 1:50 AM
Katy Perry has a reason to smile: She just made her triumphant return to the American Music Awards—and this time, she did so as a first-time mom!

The singer took the 2020 AMAs stage on Sunday night alongside country superstar Darius Rucker to sing a reimagined version of her new song "Only Love." She showed off her impressive vocals throughout the duet, rocking an all-denim look. 

Prior to the awards show, Katy revealed on Instagram that she'd be dedicating the special performance to her father, sharing a throwback photo of herself as a baby with her dad. 

Katy welcomed a baby of her own, daughter Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August.

"They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right?" Katy told E!'s Justin Sylvester in August. "When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."

Daisy's birth wasn't the only major life event the artist had to celebrate that month: Just days later, Katy dropped her new album Smile.

Katy later returned to work as a judge on American Idol in October, but the "Part of Me" singer had yet to take the stage herself post-baby. At the star-studded event on Nov. 22, Katy finally did just that when she performed "Only Love."

Katy currently has five AMAs under her belt, including the coveted Special Achievement Award, which she took home in 2011. The other recipients of the award are Mariah Carey, who received the award twice, as well as Michael Jackson, Prince, and Diana Ross

The "Only Love" performance shared special significance, as it marked 10 years since Katy took the stage to debut her now iconic song "Firework" at the AMAs.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and more artists are still set to take the stage as the AMAs continue tonight, Sunday, Nov. 22 on ABC.

