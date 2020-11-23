American Music AwardsTwilightCharli D'AmelioTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Taraji P. Henson Shines on the American Music Awards Red Carpet With This Glitzy Look

Host Taraji P. Henson bought some seriously glamorous style to the 2020 American Music Award red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the shimmering design.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 23, 2020 1:07 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music Awards
Related: Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting AMAs, Turning 50 & More

Taraji P. Henson's style power is shining brightly. 

There was no missing the host of the 2020 American Music Awards on the red carpet. The Oscar nominee stepped out on Sunday, Nov. 22 with her most fashionable foot forward in a beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani with an elaborate collar and fringe detailing at the neck and wrists. The actress accessorized with a coordinating head wrap and metallic open-toed platforms by Tom Ford, kicking off the night on a glamorous '60s note. 

However, as was teased on social media, "Let the Lewks Begin." So, we can only imagine what stunning ensembles Henson has in store for music's big night. 

In addition to an unforgettable wardrobe, the star is at the helm of what is sure to be an unforgettable night, especially for the show's first-time nominees. Megan Thee Stallion is up for five first-time nominations, while Bad Bunny and Lil Baby are right behind her with four.

photos
Flashback: 2000 American Music Awards

Plus, there of course will be no shortage of music as performances from Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Jennifer LopezShawn Mendes and more are in store.  

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Now, as fans wait for the show to begin, get your best dance moves ready, prepare to sing along from your sofa and check out all the dazzling fashion as the stars arrive on the red carpet.

Spoiler alert: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut as a couple and Lopez is rocking an edgy short 'do. Plus, we haven't even seen all of Henson's outfit changes yet. After a year like 2020, we'll take all the Hollywood glamour we can get. 

Trending Stories

1

Katy Perry Stuns at 2020 AMAs in First Performance Since Giving Birth

2

See BTS' Major Fashion Moment at the 2020 American Music Awards

3

Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Short Hairdo at the 2020 American Music Awards

4

Why The Queen's Gambit Cast Seems So Familiar

5

Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on Boston Celtics Deal