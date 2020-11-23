Taraji P. Henson Shines on the American Music Awards Red Carpet With This Glitzy Look

Related : Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting AMAs, Turning 50 & More

Taraji P. Henson's style power is shining brightly.

There was no missing the host of the 2020 American Music Awards on the red carpet. The Oscar nominee stepped out on Sunday, Nov. 22 with her most fashionable foot forward in a beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani with an elaborate collar and fringe detailing at the neck and wrists. The actress accessorized with a coordinating head wrap and metallic open-toed platforms by Tom Ford, kicking off the night on a glamorous '60s note.

However, as was teased on social media, "Let the Lewks Begin." So, we can only imagine what stunning ensembles Henson has in store for music's big night.

In addition to an unforgettable wardrobe, the star is at the helm of what is sure to be an unforgettable night, especially for the show's first-time nominees. Megan Thee Stallion is up for five first-time nominations, while Bad Bunny and Lil Baby are right behind her with four.