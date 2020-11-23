See BTS' Major Fashion Moment at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : Funniest BTS 2020 People's Choice Awards Moments

BTS is back at the American Music Awards, and they're having a major fashion moment. The members of the group RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook arrived at the AMAs red carpet wearing matching black and white ensembles, once again making an award show splash.

The K-Pop band hit the AMAs stage for the first time in 2017, and performed their single "DNA." It was the first time the group performed in the United States and it was met with hundreds of screaming fans in the audience thrilled to see the Korean group's popularity make it to the states.

The K-Pop band, whose fans are known as ARMY, were nominated for their very first AMAs in 2018, when they took home the prize for Favorite Social Artist. It was the very first year the AMAs honored performers based on their fan support on social media platforms, and came one year after BTS won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. The group beat out Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes for the title.